Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $119,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,749 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 13.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of APA by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 239,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 128,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.76.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APA traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 129,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,647,891. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

