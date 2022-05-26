Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $144,000 Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alcoa by 703.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,973 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $240,198,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,267,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,674,000 after purchasing an additional 393,888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Alcoa by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,408 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AA. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Alcoa stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.02. 45,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,791,064. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.42. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.34.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

