Maverick Capital Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $18.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $296.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,892. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $350.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Cowen lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.23.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,991 shares of company stock worth $1,883,261. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.