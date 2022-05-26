Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 10,292 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in PVH were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in PVH by 73.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,905. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.48. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.86. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. OTR Global cut shares of PVH to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

