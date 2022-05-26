Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 24,176 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,176 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Welbilt by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Welbilt by 1,248.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Welbilt by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of WBT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,248. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $19.49 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Welbilt had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

