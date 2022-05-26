Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 24,477 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,477 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HOG traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $35.42. 16,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,719. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOG. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.46.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

