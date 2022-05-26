Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 30,668 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,668 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 9.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,841,000 after acquiring an additional 78,295 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 55,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Chemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $7,929,815.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 35,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $1,412,446.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,584,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,023,963. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CC traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $42.66. 5,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,895. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.82. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

