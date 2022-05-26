McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

MGRC opened at $81.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $91.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average is $80.26.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $145.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $115,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $418,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $163,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,598. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

