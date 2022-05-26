Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Cut by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.52.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $5.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.07. 467,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,168,607. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

