Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Up 8.6%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16. 105,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,586,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CICC Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

