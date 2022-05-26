Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.30

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.30 and last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 12827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTOR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get Meritor alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25.

Meritor ( NYSE:MTOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Meritor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritor news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $356,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Meritor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Meritor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Meritor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Meritor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Meritor by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.