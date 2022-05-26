Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives $313.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.07.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Argus lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $62,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,275. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.64. 749,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,697,449. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.78.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

