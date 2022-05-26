Metal Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Metal has a market capitalization of $86.20 million and approximately $38.46 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Metal coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00004374 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metal Coin Profile

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

