Michael Jackson Purchases 2,000 Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Stock

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) Director Michael Jackson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Michael Jackson acquired 2,000 shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $10,720.00.

Shares of LOAN opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.59. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.79.

Manhattan Bridge Capital ( NASDAQ:LOAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is currently 116.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 810.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

