Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 133.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 45,188 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 171,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 86,744 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.81.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $68.06 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.87.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

