MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $198.12

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $198.12, but opened at $190.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $191.00, with a volume of 9,953 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. TheStreet lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $561.14.

The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $375.81 and a 200-day moving average of $473.66.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 570.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 646.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,214,000 after buying an additional 67,936 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,080,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

