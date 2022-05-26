MiL.k (MLK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.71 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a market capitalization of $36.71 million and $4.68 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

