Mina Market Cap Achieves $509.05 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, Mina has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $509.05 million and approximately $27.09 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 88.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,629.73 or 0.56000314 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00037262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.11 or 0.00495376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033330 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008715 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 517,571,316 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

