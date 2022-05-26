Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading 6.7% Higher

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.80 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15). Approximately 78,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 138,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.14).

The company has a market cap of £4.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 49.36 and a current ratio of 49.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.60.

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

