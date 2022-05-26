Minerva Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Minerva Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 979,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock comprises about 9.2% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $15,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 33,718 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLDD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.75. 152,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $974.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $194.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $249,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 245,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

