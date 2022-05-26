Minerva Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TG. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tredegar by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,449 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Tredegar by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 41,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tredegar by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 147,049 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Tredegar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,018,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,682,000 after acquiring an additional 53,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Tredegar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Tredegar stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $405.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. Tredegar Co. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $16.14.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 27.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.74%.

About Tredegar (Get Rating)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.