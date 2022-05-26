Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Price Down 35.6% Over Last Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded 42.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00004002 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $132,550.90 and $16,250.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 183% against the dollar and now trades at $42,691.31 or 1.44963437 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 55.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00020600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 586.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00500844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00031180 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 112,467 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

