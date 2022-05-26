Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Mission Produce reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVO. Citigroup upgraded Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 8.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 89.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 14.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 138,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,014. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Mission Produce has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $942.23 million, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

