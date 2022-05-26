Mist (MIST) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Mist (MIST) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Mist has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and $305,548.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mist has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mist coin can currently be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,453.68 or 1.00056816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002071 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

