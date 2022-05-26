Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MITK. StockNews.com downgraded Mitek Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Mitek Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of MITK opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $388.04 million, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.61. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 166,825 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 35,404 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

