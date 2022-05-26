Mithril Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $17.20 million and $11.30 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00153976 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.