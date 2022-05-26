Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.51

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and traded as low as $30.39. Mitsubishi Chemical shares last traded at $30.39, with a volume of 143 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.37.

About Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

