Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Acquires New Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth $311,181,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,652.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,129,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 65.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,428,000 after purchasing an additional 781,545 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,352,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,818,000 after purchasing an additional 498,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,177,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,779,000 after purchasing an additional 460,488 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,611. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.27). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.8483 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

