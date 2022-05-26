Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Acquires Shares of 40,062 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,062 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 344.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock worth $193,321,410 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.37. 9,037,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,986,492. The company has a market capitalization of $339.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.63 and a 200 day moving average of $143.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

