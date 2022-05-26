Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Acquires Shares of 81,297 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 81,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,657,000. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.9% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $82.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,862,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,258,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $223.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $230.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.26.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HSBC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $132.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.62.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

