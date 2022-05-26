Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Buys New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.4% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.12.

DIS stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.26. 10,690,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,993,889. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $188.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

