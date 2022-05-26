Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Buys Shares of 5,485 iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,143.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $273.76. 25,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,760. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $302.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.67 and its 200 day moving average is $282.14.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

