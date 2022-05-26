Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Buys Shares of 66,670 Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in XOS in the third quarter valued at about $10,985,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XOS by 871.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 479,095 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Get XOS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

XOS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,270. Xos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xos, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About XOS (Get Rating)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.