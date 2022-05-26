Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Invests $1.40 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,671,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $399.25. 5,609,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,958,828. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.17 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

