Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Invests $2.08 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,193,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,936.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,293,000 after acquiring an additional 934,167 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,259,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 96.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,026,000 after buying an additional 552,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498,328. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $54.54 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average is $63.18.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

