Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Makes New Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 85,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,978,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Biotechnology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.77. 2,062,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,584. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $105.39 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

