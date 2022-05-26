Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Makes New Investment in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $10,220,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after buying an additional 193,078 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $39.64. 57,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,416. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 3.38. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Connie K. Duckworth purchased 15,200 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.37 per share, with a total value of $583,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 49,200 shares of company stock worth $1,911,264 and sold 4,935,876 shares worth $216,329,320. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

