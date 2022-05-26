Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,320 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.41. The stock had a trading volume of 249,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,292,086. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.86. The stock has a market cap of $151.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.