Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Purchases New Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.20. 32,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,851. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.97 and a 12-month high of $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

