Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Purchases Shares of 5,830 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA traded up $5.95 on Thursday, reaching $128.01. The company had a trading volume of 241,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,182,213. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.94 and a 200-day moving average of $190.65. The company has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

