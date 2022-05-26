Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Takes $2.65 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.27.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $293.57. 4,600,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.