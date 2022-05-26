Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Takes $588,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 7,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.39. 10,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.80.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

