Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,385 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 862,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,702,586. The firm has a market cap of $152.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

