Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $10.08. Modine Manufacturing shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 4,321 shares traded.

The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $537.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.

About Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.

