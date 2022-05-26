Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $10.08. Modine Manufacturing shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 4,321 shares traded.
The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market cap of $537.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.
About Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensing units.
