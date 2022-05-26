ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $93.72

Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.72 and last traded at $94.91, with a volume of 566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.33.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.77 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ModivCare by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ModivCare by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ModivCare by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ModivCare by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ModivCare by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

