Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MOLN. Kempen & Co cut shares of Molecular Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Molecular Partners from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molecular Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.92.

Shares of MOLN opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Molecular Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,267,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Partners by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 221,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. 17.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

