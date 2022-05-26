Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $7.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.72 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $6.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $30.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.21 billion to $30.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $34.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 EPS.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.23.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,261. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH traded down $19.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $295.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.68 and a 200 day moving average of $310.23. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $350.19.

About Molina Healthcare (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.