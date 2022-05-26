Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCRI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRI traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.41. 236,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,083. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average of $73.67.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

