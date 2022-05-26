Monero Classic (XMC) Trading Down 43.7% Over Last 7 Days

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 43.7% lower against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $1,255.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.62 or 0.00665951 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000192 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

