Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,679,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,536 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Monster Beverage worth $929,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,017,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,748,000 after buying an additional 207,250 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,583,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,186,000 after buying an additional 505,253 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,956,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,714,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,966,000 after buying an additional 330,085 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,644,000 after buying an additional 386,080 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $88.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day moving average of $85.99.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

